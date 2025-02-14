PHOTO: Britt Baker photographed at major event amid AEW absence

Britt Baker was spotted at a major event during her ongoing absence from AEW television. Fans will be happy to see her after such a long time.

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been going through some tough times over the last few months. Amid reports of an altercation with MJF’s girlfriend, Alicia Atout, and confirming her breakup with Adam Cole, Baker has been going through the motions.

However, she has now taken to X/Twitter to share a picture from the Netflix Red Carpet Premiere of Cobra Kai. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a bright red dress, smiling for the cameras, looking like a very jovial star.

She clearly needs to return to what she does best, which is in the squared circle. Her fans will undoubtedly want her to come back and compete at the highest level with the women of AEW.

Mariah May says Britt Baker is avoiding her

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May recently revealed that Britt Baker is avoiding her. The outspoken star, who is not afraid to give her piece of mind, did not hesitate when asked about Baker.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, she spoke about Britt and said:

“Well, Britt is avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title." [H/T Fightful]

Mariah will put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Toni Storm at the Grand Slam event. She hopes to retain the title so she can compete against Britt upon her return.

