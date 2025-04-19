Britt Baker spotted with top star amid AEW absence

Britt Baker has just been spotted at a major event alongside another popular name amid her absence from AEW. She has not been seen on the promotion in over five months.
Mariah May is another major name that has not been seen in the promotion since Revolution last month. However, interestingly, she has been linked to a move to WWE with 2025 being her final contract year. There is interest from both sides, but there has yet to be official confirmation of her future in the industry. The Tony Khan-led promotion looks to try to re-sign her.
The two women were spotted together earlier today at this year's WrestleCon in Las Vegas. The two former AEW Women's World Champions are among the convention's guests. Britt Baker posted a short video of herself alongside The Glamour on her Instagram story.
See a screengrab of this below.
There are reportedly no plans for Britt Baker in AEW as of now
Britt Baker has not been seen in an AEW ring for some time. Her last match was back in November against Penelope Ford in singles action. During that time, she got into a brief confrontation with Serena Deeb, where she uttered the infamous words "Nobody Cares" to The Professor.
Fightful Select recently provided an update on her status with the company. They revealed that she was not dealing with any injuries and that there were simply no plans for her at the moment. Her contract with the company is also said to be far from expiry, and she has not shown any inclination to ask for a release.
It is unclear what the future holds for both Baker and Mariah May amidst their absence from the company. However, they are both in different situations, and only time will tell how AEW will deal with them.