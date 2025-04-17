Disheartening update on Mariah May's AEW future - Reports

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has been the talk of the pro wrestling world lately. A recent report has provided an interesting update on her future.

Ad

The rumors about Mariah May potentially leaving AEW to join WWE have been making the rounds on social media over the past week. The Glamour had her eyes on the Stamford-based promotion before joining All Elite Wrestling, and her path to the global sports entertainment juggernaut might start soon.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mariah May had informed All Elite Wrestling about not wanting to sign another contract with the company at the time of her trilogy match against Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. The two locked horns at the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

"Mariah May made it clear at the time of her trilogy match with Toni Storm at Revolution that she was not signing a new AEW deal, so they booked it at that time for that reason."

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May has lately been absent from All Elite Wrestling television. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Glamour. Many fans might be upset about May's rumored decision to depart the Tony Khan-led company.

AEW CEO Tony Khan on Mariah May's future

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan presented a great storyline between Mariah May and Toni Storm in the past year. Many fans praised the rivalry between Storm and May, which culminated at Revolution 2025.

Ad

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan praised both stars for their match at Revolution. Khan also seemingly provided a hint at Mariah May's future in All Elite Wrestling.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW. (…) It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," said Khan.

Fans will have to wait and see if Mariah May signs with WWE after her All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More