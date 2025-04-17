  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mariah May
  • Mariah May drops multiple posts amid widespread AEW/WWE rumors

Mariah May drops multiple posts amid widespread AEW/WWE rumors

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 17, 2025 10:50 GMT
Mariah May
Mariah May's AEW contract will end this year! [Images via WWE Facebook & May's X]

Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and is adored by fans worldwide. She has achieved immense success in little to no time and is undoubtedly a future GOAT. Furthermore, her recent rivalry with ''Timeless'' Toni Storm was highly acclaimed.

Ad

According to numerous sources, The Glamour's contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire this year. While the specific date of her contract's expiration is not known, there are strong speculations that she will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. Furthermore, many believe that since she had been a fan of the Stamford-based company ever since she was a young girl, May is WWE-bound. The Woman from Hell has not commented on these rumors. However, she has been quite active on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mariah May has been posting regularly on the social media platform. Some of these updates suggest she is leaving, while some don't. Furthermore, in one particular post, she expressed her support for Arsenal Football Club.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad
Ad

JBL did not mind the blood and gore in the Mariah May vs. Toni Storm Revolution 2025 match

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May and 'Timeless' Toni Storm had the battle of a lifetime. This showdown was a Falls Count Anywhere Hollywood Ending Match for the AEW Women's World Championship, and its victor was a New Zealand-Australian native. It had a lot of blood, gore, drama, theatrics, and a fascinating ending. Even though this bout was well-received, many were bothered to see the two women bleeding.

Ad

Nevertheless, WWE legend JBL had no problem with the graphic nature of this match.

"I don’t have an issue with it. It’s shocking; it’s gory. Especially when it’s women because you’re not used to that. So people are talking about it. When they’re talking about it, I’m not sure they’re talking about it in a bad way, but they’re talking about it. I think that’s great!" he said on the Something to Wrestle podcast. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Mariah May held the AEW Women's World Championship for more than 150 days. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications