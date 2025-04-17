Mariah May drops multiple posts amid widespread AEW/WWE rumors

Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and is adored by fans worldwide. She has achieved immense success in little to no time and is undoubtedly a future GOAT. Furthermore, her recent rivalry with ''Timeless'' Toni Storm was highly acclaimed.

According to numerous sources, The Glamour's contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire this year. While the specific date of her contract's expiration is not known, there are strong speculations that she will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. Furthermore, many believe that since she had been a fan of the Stamford-based company ever since she was a young girl, May is WWE-bound. The Woman from Hell has not commented on these rumors. However, she has been quite active on X.

Mariah May has been posting regularly on the social media platform. Some of these updates suggest she is leaving, while some don't. Furthermore, in one particular post, she expressed her support for Arsenal Football Club.

JBL did not mind the blood and gore in the Mariah May vs. Toni Storm Revolution 2025 match

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May and 'Timeless' Toni Storm had the battle of a lifetime. This showdown was a Falls Count Anywhere Hollywood Ending Match for the AEW Women's World Championship, and its victor was a New Zealand-Australian native. It had a lot of blood, gore, drama, theatrics, and a fascinating ending. Even though this bout was well-received, many were bothered to see the two women bleeding.

Nevertheless, WWE legend JBL had no problem with the graphic nature of this match.

"I don’t have an issue with it. It’s shocking; it’s gory. Especially when it’s women because you’re not used to that. So people are talking about it. When they’re talking about it, I’m not sure they’re talking about it in a bad way, but they’re talking about it. I think that’s great!" he said on the Something to Wrestle podcast. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Mariah May held the AEW Women's World Championship for more than 150 days. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

