"New" WWE RAW Superstar to win his first-ever WrestleMania match, predicts JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has made a bold prediction for a major singles match at WrestleMania 41. The veteran believes that a ''new'' RAW Superstar will pick up a victory at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Chad Gable took a trip to Mexico earlier this year to learn more about the art of lucha libre. During this, an unknown masked luchador revealed the secrets to the American Made leader.

According to the storyline, a masked luchador named El Grande Americano debuted on Monday Night RAW last month. However, fans believe that the person behind the mask is none other than Chad Gable.

That being said, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced that Rey Mysterio would go one-on-one with El Grande Americano on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL predicted a victory for El Grande Americano over The Master of 619 at WrestleMania. He believed Mysterio's legendary status allowed for such a defeat.

"I think El Grande Americano beats Rey Mysterio, and I think Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador of all time, and without a doubt, I think he is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But I think because he is, he can afford to be beaten," Layfield said. [From 01:03:18 to 01:03:33]

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"But if you beat El Grande Americano here, it might kill it. So, to me, I think you have to put El Grande Americano over." [From 01:03:52 to 01:04:01]

WWE veteran takes a shot at Rey Mysterio's match on RAW

On the April 14, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, The Master of 619 faced American Made's Julius Creed. The legendary luchador secured a big win over his opponent heading into WrestleMania.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had a sarcastic reaction to the match-up.

"We had Rey Mysterio over Julius, bro. Oh, this was so unpredictable because he's facing El [Grande] Americano at WrestleMania, and El [Grande] Americano came out and got heat on everybody, and the announcers are trying to sell that. Somebody's got to check them. He still has that metal plate in his mask," he said.

It will be exciting to see if fans get to witness the person behind El Grande Americano's mask this weekend.

