El Grande Americano reveals two major career firsts ahead of WrestleMania 41 match

The 41st annual WrestleMania will take place in just 12 days. The big event will feature several notable happenings, including at least one Showcase of Immortals debut: El Grande Americano. The masked Superstar is now revealing two must-see WWE firsts as he prepares for a major spectacle at Allegiant Stadium.

El Grande Americano bills himself as one of the greatest luchadors ever, despite American Made's ongoing lucha libre experiment. Suspiciously resembling Chad Gable, the grappler disrespectfully debuted last month by defeating and unmasking Dragon Lee. He returned to action on Monday in Chad Gable's hometown of Minneapolis, teaming with American Made's Creed Brothers to cheat their way to a win over the LWO's Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Grande also took out Rey Mysterio on the apron.

The Master of the 619 vs. The Great American was booked for WrestleMania 41 following last night's RAW controversy. It remains to be seen what Chad Gable will be doing on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but American Made's masked ally is making his PLE debut at his first-ever 'Mania event, as seen in his promotional poster with Mysterio.

"#Wrestlemania," El Grande Americano wrote with the graphic below.

Adam Pearce seems to be backing Americano's run on the red brand. The so-called undefeated RAW Superstar later took to Instagram to share a photo from his first official WWE photo shoot, showing how the RAW General Manager kept him busy backstage at the Target Center in Gable's hometown this past Monday.

"Viva Las Vegas!" El Grande Americano wrote with the photo below.

Grande won Monday's RAW match and took Mysterio out thanks to a foreign object placed into his mask, supplied by Ivy Nile. Grande used the rigged mask to headbutt Rey off the apron, then headbutt Dragon Lee off the top turnbuckle to put him in place for the diving headbutt finisher.

Updated lineup for WWE's WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present WrestleMania 41 in just 11 days. Below is the updated card coming out of Monday's RAW:

Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Night Two: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4 Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have been confirmed for the WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event, and Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner. The final match to close WrestleMania Vegas will feature John Cena challenging Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in Cena's final 'Mania appearance.

