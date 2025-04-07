WWE RAW Results, live recap, grades: Paul Heyman's betrayal; MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES! WWE star NOT ALLOWED on RAW? Seth Rollins to return

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Tonight's show is going to be absolutely huge as it is the second to last RAW until WrestleMania. There are two title matches set for the card. Additionally, Chad Gable is seemingly banned from appearing in his hometown, but El Grande Americano will compete. Beyond that, Paul Heyman and CM Punk will appear after the shocking betrayal on SmackDown and Seth Rollins returns to RAW. The following has bene promoted for tonight's show: - CM Punk will appear. - Paul Heyman will appear. - Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley. - Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta - The New Day vs. The War Raiders. - El Grande Americano will be in action. - Seth Rollins returns. - Gunther will appear. - Jey Uso will appear. - Adam Pearce will address Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair. - And more! Tonight's show is absolutely loaded and will begin at 8 PM EST. Be sure to join us as we break down all of the action.
