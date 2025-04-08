Rey Mysterio tries to get involved in match; gets knocked out by masked star

Rey Mysterio tried to stop a masked star from cheating during a match. But he ended up getting knocked out in the process.

Ad

On the March 10 episode of WWE RAW, a masked star attacked Rey Mysterio during his match against The New Day. Many believed it was Chad Gable under the mask. However, he denied it when interviewed by Cathy Kelley later that night. During the interview, a masked man was escorted out of the arena by security.

Despite this, LWO were not buying that Chad Gable wasn't under the mask. It was later revealed that the masked star's name is El Grande Americano. On the March 24 episode of RAW, El Grande Americano faced off against Dragon Lee. However, he ended up pulling off Lee's match to secure the win. Given how this match ended, LWO was not done with Americano.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the red brand, El Grande Americano teamed up with The Creed Brothers to take on LWO. During the match, Ivy Nile handed a metal plate to the star, who placed it inside his mask. Rey Mysterio spotted it and tried to confront him but was headbutted. El Grande then headbutted Dragon Lee to pick up the win for his team.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if El Grande Americano's real identity will be revealed soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More