Jey Uso sends a scathing message and completely silences Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41

'Main Event' Jey Uso was a man on a mission on the April 7 episode of RAW following the assault on his brother Jimmy Uso, who was beaten and battered to a bloody pulp last week. He sent a scathing message to Gunther's face and completely silenced him.

Jey Uso took a while to get composed to say his first words. He asked Gunther if he had a mother who checked in on him. Jey said he has a mother too, and he had to speak to her about her oldest son, who was in a hospital bed, with 15 stitches across his forehead.

His mother asked him why he didn't protect Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso accepted that it was because he was afraid of Gunther. Jey admitted he never felt so hopeless, disrespected, angry, or even scared.

However, he looked Gunther in the eyes and told him he wasn't afraid of him anymore. He told The Ring General to hug and kiss his family before WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble winner vowed to get the World Heavyweight Title for Jimmy Uso and his whole family and also vowed to take his title.

It was an intense promo, with Jey not wanting to lay his hands on the World Champion yet. There were no yeets or crowd celebrations - just straight-to-the-point words that cut through the World Champion.

