El Grande Americano unexpectedly gets a massive WrestleMania 41 match against WWE legend 

El Grande Americano is experiencing a meteoric rise on Monday Night RAW. After another massive win, he has a WrestleMania 41 match official against a WWE legend.

This week on RAW, El Grande Americano, who many believe is Chad Gable, just so happened to come out with the rest of American Made, i.e., The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. She handed him something, which he put inside his mask. He used it to headbutt Rey Mysterio and then Dragon Lee, whom he got the best of for the second week in a row.

An infuriated Rey Mysterio went to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded a match against El Grande at WrestleMania. Out of respect for the WWE legend, Pearce made the match official.

Incredibly, Chad Gable is getting his first singles match at WrestleMania in the form of El Grande Americano, though he will deny it's him.

Either way, this was the second successive week that he won, and last week, he did so by taking Dragon Lee's mask off and then applying the ankle lock.

This will mark the first time in quite a few years that Mysterio's WrestleMania match won't involve Dominik Mysterio in some way.

