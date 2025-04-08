  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • El Grande Americano unexpectedly gets a massive WrestleMania 41 match against WWE legend 

El Grande Americano unexpectedly gets a massive WrestleMania 41 match against WWE legend 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 08, 2025 01:57 GMT
An unexpected moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
An unexpected moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

El Grande Americano is experiencing a meteoric rise on Monday Night RAW. After another massive win, he has a WrestleMania 41 match official against a WWE legend.

Ad

This week on RAW, El Grande Americano, who many believe is Chad Gable, just so happened to come out with the rest of American Made, i.e., The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. She handed him something, which he put inside his mask. He used it to headbutt Rey Mysterio and then Dragon Lee, whom he got the best of for the second week in a row.

An infuriated Rey Mysterio went to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded a match against El Grande at WrestleMania. Out of respect for the WWE legend, Pearce made the match official.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Incredibly, Chad Gable is getting his first singles match at WrestleMania in the form of El Grande Americano, though he will deny it's him.

Either way, this was the second successive week that he won, and last week, he did so by taking Dragon Lee's mask off and then applying the ankle lock.

This will mark the first time in quite a few years that Mysterio's WrestleMania match won't involve Dominik Mysterio in some way.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी