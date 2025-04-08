  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ludwig Kaiser
  Ludwig Kaiser addresses major issue and makes a promise during WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser addresses major issue and makes a promise during WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 08, 2025 02:05 GMT
Ludwig Kaiser issues a promise on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Ludwig Kaiser appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW and addressed an issue. He also promised that he was going to do something during the show.

The 34-year-old star recently feuded with Bron Breakker and Penta. It was announced that the Intercontinental Champion will defend his title in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Ludwig Kaiser is unhappy that he still doesn't have a match for The Grandest Stage of Them All. He was interviewed by Cathy Kelley during this week's episode of WWE RAW. Kaiser said he was going to address the elephant in the room, and issued a promise.

"First off, let me address the elephant in the room, let me say what's on everybody's mind since last week. As I said last week, [I am still] the fastest-rising superstar in the WWE whether you like it or not. Yet, Adam Pearce seems to favor other people over Ludwig Kaiser because I'm still without a WrestleMania match. And as I said last week, if that problem isn't gonna be solved very soon, there's gonna be serious consequences... Last week was a threat. Tonight was a promise," said Kaiser.
It'll be interesting to see whether he gets his WrestleMania match.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Debottam Saha
