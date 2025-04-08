Dominik Mysterio forced to have sudden shock turn on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has gone through a sudden turn in a huge shock on WWE RAW. The star has been a heel for a long time, but that changed this week on the show.
At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio will be facing his faction-mate, Finn Balor, as well as Penta and Bron Breakker, as he battles for the Intercontinental Championship. The star will have his work cut out for him as he has more than a few things to do. He will not only have to beat the champion, but he will be doing so while also facing Balor, who has made clear indications that he wants to betray him.
On RAW this week, Penta had a big match against Mysterio. Despite Penta being a fan favorite, there was a huge shock on the show. Mysterio, who has always been booed and jeered wherever he went, was being cheered by the fans.
In a huge forced shock face turn, Mysterio was actually a babyface during the match. Even after the bout, he didn't do anything that was too heel-ish.
It appears that this forced face turn for the night may be the beginning of a bigger change in character overall.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Dirty Dominik.