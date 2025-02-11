Surprising plans revealed for Chad Gable's WWE hiatus - Reports

WWE Superstars often pull major surprises and swerves on fans or officials, and the chances for these happenings increase on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Chad Gable looks to be the next one with a surprise move while on hiatus from the company. The Olympic athlete recently took a break, but backstage sources have revealed how there's a twist.

Master Gable is arguably one of the most well-rounded WWE Superstars. However, the American Made leader suffered a few losses since November, when he was defeated by Dragon Lee on RAW. Gable then teamed with Ivy Nile for a loss to Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega, came up short against the debuting Penta, and then lost to Dragon Lee with his Speed Championship on the line.

After failing at ridding WWE of its "luchador problem," Gable announced that he was headed to see a mystery man at a secret address in Mexico, given to him by Dominik Mysterio, to try and master the dark arts of lucha libre. Now, there are more details on what the hiatus might include, and this could be the vehicle for another instance of WWE's forbidden door campaign.

World Wrestling Entertainment first partnered with AAA in 1997, and sources indicate that the partnership may restart. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live adds that there's talk that Gable will head to Mexico to work a few dates for the historic Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion.

Sources reported in mid-2024 that AAA and NX were discussing a partnership. The Stamford-based promotion's officials wanted to connect with companies in Mexico and Puerto Rico to strengthen their working relationships with TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan, and GCW.

AAA's Konnan previously indicated that there was a better chance of something happening because Triple H has been easy to work with. AAA and AEW previously had a relationship, but Tony Khan currently works with AAA rival CMLL.

Chad Gable praises new WWE signee Penta

Penta made a big impact by defeating Chad Gable in his RAW debut. Gable praised the masked Superstar on Instagram.

Penta has continued his winning streak since the debut win over Gable. He defeated Pete Dunne in his second match and then beat Ludwig Kaiser. Penta also entered the Royal Rumble at #2 and lasted 42:05.

