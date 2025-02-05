WWE Superstar Chad Gable heading out on his quest to conquer Lucha Libre

Chad Gable is among the most skilled in-ring performers in WWE. However, the American Made leader has had a dismal run against the Luchadors in the Stamford-based company.

After facing losses at the hands of Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee, the 38-year-old turned to Dominik Mysterio to help him with his "Luchador problem." Gable claimed he would visit the person suggested by the Judgment Day member after the Royal Rumble. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the former Alpha Academy Member could be seen talking to The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, stating he wanted the three to win gold before he returned from his quest to conquer the dark arts of lucha libre.

Chad Gable recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself working out before heading out. He gave a shoutout to his trainer and nutritionist. Master Gable further noted he would return a "Lucha Master."

"A supreme upper session in The Shakk before heading out on my quest to conquer Lucha Libre once and for all. 11/10 effort applied on the last rep of the Incline BB Press. Almost ended me.😅 Masterful programming my @jayferruggia who handles both my training and nutrition now. I’ve built a bond with him stronger than oak, and he has my full trust. I suggest anyone looking for life changing results, whether it’s in the gym or in your head, hit him up and don’t look back. You won’t be disappointed. It’s Wrestlemania season boys and girls. Dial it in. (Whoops forgot to add audio. Deal with it. Sit in silence for a moment) See ya when I return a Lucha Master.✌🏽," he wrote.

Chad Gable had a lackluster Royal Rumble

Chad Gable's most recent in-ring appearance was during the men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered the contest at #3 and went up against his rivals Rey Mysterio and Penta, who kicked off the bout.

Although he spent a decent amount of time—over 21 minutes—inside the squared circle, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion could not affect a single elimination. He was eliminated by The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.

Chad Gable has looked directionless since aligning himself with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to form American Made. It will be interesting to see if this entire luchador thing can help Master Gable and his stablemates.

