Chad Gable warns El Grande Americano ahead of WWE RAW in his hometown

WWE is 24 hours from one of its biggest stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Chad Gable claims he is unable to perform in front of his hometown of Minneapolis due to an illness, but he will be watching closely. With questions surrounding El Grande Americano and why he's here, Gable has just issued a message to the mysterious masked superstar ahead of RAW.

American Made kicked off 2025 with a big loss, as Gable was defeated by the debuting Penta on January 13. He then set out on a quest to conquer lucha libre, and that led to a mysterious masked superstar debuting last month on RAW. El Grande Americano, apparently Gable under a mask, defeated Dragon Lee on March 24, adding a unique layer to the red brand storyline. Americano will return to the ring tomorrow night against an opponent to be announced.

Master Gable will be watching when WWE returns to his hometown of Minneapolis tomorrow night. The Olympic grappler took to X tonight to issue a message to El Grande Americano, warning him to be respectful in the City of Lakes. Gable also praised his alleged alter ego.

"Enjoy MY city… be respectful. I’ll be watching. No doubt you’re an impressive competitor, but the verdict is still out on your integrity. [raised eyebrow emoji] #WWERaw," Chad Gable wrote.

Gable last wrestled as himself in the 2025 Royal Rumble, but he worked four non-televised matches on the recent live event tour of Europe. He was defeated by Penta in Dortmund, Hannover, Vienna, and Amsterdam.

El Grande Americano checks in before WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment has created an official Instagram account for El Grande Americano, the alleged alter ego of Chad Gable. After checking into Gable's hometown of Minneapolis, the masked superstar checked in with a message and a plug for Monday's loaded, live RAW episode.

"What's up, Minneapolis!! I dropped into her city early to meet her! I love Minnesota and its people. Even though it's bitterly cold, your city is beautiful. See you Monday night on #WWERAW Don't miss it! Thank you!!" El Grande Americano wrote.

American Made has come up short in its quest to become champions, which kicked off while waiting for Gable to make his return from hiatus. The Creeds promised to become World Tag Team Champions, while Ivy Nile guaranteed a Women's World Championship win.

