Vince Russo takes a shot at Rey Mysterio's match on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has criticized a match featuring Rey Mysterio from WWE RAW this week. For those unaware, the Hall of Famer squared off against American Made's Julius Creed on the red brand. Rey went over after nearly 10 minutes of action.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo had a sarcastic reaction to the match featuring the Hall of Famer against one-half of the Creed Brothers. He commented sarcastically that it was "unpredictable" because he was facing El Grande Americano at WrestleMania.

"We had Rey Mysterio over Julius, bro. Oh, this was so unpredictable because he's facing El Americano at WrestleMania and El Americano came out and got heat on everybody and the announcers are trying to sell that. Somebody's got to check them. He still has that metal plate in his mask." [From 39:16 onwards]

Rey was brutally attacked by El Grande Americano on RAW this week. The masked superstar came out to cause a distraction by attempting to remove Rey's mask. Despite the inconvenience, Rey managed to defeat Julius only to get jumped by Americano.

Americano has been a thorn in LWO's side ever since he popped up on WWE RAW a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen which of these two men will walk out as the winner when Rey Mysterio versus El Grande Americano goes down at WrestleMania 41.

