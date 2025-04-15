Rey Mysterio brutally attacked by RAW's newest masked star with hidden weapon

Rey Mysterio competed on RAW tonight. However, he was attacked by the brand's newest masked star.

On the March 10 episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee faced off against The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team match when a masked superstar attacked Rey. Everyone thought this star was Chad Gable due to their similar stature. Later that night, Cathy Kelley even accused Gable of attacking Rey when another masked man was escorted out of the building by security. It was later revealed that this masked man was El Grande Americano.

However, LWO was not buying the idea that anybody other than Chad Gable was behind the mask. Last week on the red brand, The Creed Brothers teamed up with El Grande Americano to face LWO. During the match, the masked star used a metal plate in his mask to help him defeat LWO.

Tonight on RAW, Rey faced off against Julius Creed. During the match, American Made and LWO tried to get involved and were subsequently ejected from the match. Later on, El Grande Americano came out to the ring, and Mysterio tried to remove his mask but was not successful. Rey still defeated Julius Creed. After the match, El Grande Americano and the Creed Brothers attacked LWO. The masked luchador also used a metal plate hidden in his mask to headbutt the WWE Hall of Famer.

It will be interesting to see if Rey Mysterio will be able to reveal El Grande Americano's identity at WrestleMania 41.

