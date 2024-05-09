Britt Baker spotted training with WWE legend amid uncertain AEW future

Britt Baker has been spotted training with a WWE and WCW legend amidst speculations regarding her AEW future. The veteran in question is Diamond Dallas Page.

The 33-year-old has been absent from TV since failing to win the TBS Title from Kris Statlander on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision. Baker has reportedly been dealing with a back injury for some time. Although Tony Khan voiced the desire to see her back on AEW programming soon, no exact details are known about her return.

However, the former AEW Women's World Champion may be on the verge of making her comeback, as she was seen working out with former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP, who is known for having developed the highly-popular DDP Yoga, took to Instagram to share a series of photographs with Baker. He shared details of their workout in the caption and suggested that Baker would return to All Elite Wrestling healed and revitalized.

"Had a great @ddpyoga & chest and bicep @powercuffs workout with @realbrittbaker [firecracker emoji] on Friday, repeat #DDPY then legs & and shoulders with #Powercuffs! Britt is on the road to recovery! She's gonna be B-A Double D, BADD to the BONE when she gets back to @aew! Look for our workouts on our DDPYogaNow app [diamond emoji] DDP."

Check out the post below:

Thunder Rosa provided an update on AEW rival Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker share a storied rivalry in All Elite Wrestling. La Mera Mera defeated Baker in a brutal Lights Out match in 2021 and won the Women's World Title from the latter in a steel cage match on Dynamite in 2022.

Rosa shared an update on the status of the 33-year-old star, revealing that she had no knowledge of a possible timeframe for Baker's return. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former NWA World Women's Champion stated:

"I have no clue; you will have to actually, probably send an email to my dear boss — who's still wearing a neck brace — Tony Khan. He's the only one who can answer that question," Rosa said.

Thunder Rosa failed to regain the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title at Dynasty 2024, where she lost to Timeless Toni Storm.