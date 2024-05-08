Former champion gives a disappointing update on Britt Baker's AEW status

A former champion has just provided an update about Britt Baker's status in AEW. Baker hasn't been on All Elite Wrestling television in months.

Thunder Rosa was one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW. She joined the company in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks and captured the AEW Women's World Champion in March 2022. However, an unfortunate injury ended her reign preemptively and she vacated the title in November 2022. After being away from the ring for over a year, Rosa recently returned to the ring and failed to capture the Women's Title match from Toni Storm.

While Thunder Rosa returned to the ring, her former rival, Britt Baker, hasn't been seen on AEW television since September 2023 due to an injury. The Doctor's last match was against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Rosa mentioned she has no clue when the former AEW Women's World Champion will return.

"I have no clue; you will have to actually, probably send an email to my dear boss — who's still wearing a neck brace — Tony Khan. He's the only one who can answer that question," Rosa said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Even Tony Schiavone doesn't know when Britt Baker will return to AEW

Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone were known as "friends" onscreen even though the former constantly berated and made fun of the latter during her heel run.

Despite this, they referred to each other as friends, and their relationship was portrayed weirdly so much so that even Adam Cole, who is Baker's real-life boyfriend, warned Schiavone to stay away from her. However, even Tony Schiavone is unaware of her return date.

During a recent interview at K&S Wrestlefest, a fan asked Tony Schiavone about Britt's AEW status. To this, Tony replied that he didn't know when she would return.

"I do not [when Britt Baker will return]. I know she is still working hard to get back. She had some back issues." [H/T: PostWrestling]

It will be interesting to see when Baker will make a return back to AEW after recovering from her injuries.