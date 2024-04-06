Tony Schiavone shares the real reason for Britt Baker's absence and if she will return to AEW

Tony Schiavone recently shared an update about AEW star Britt Baker's absence and commented on whether she will return to the company.

Wrestling fans last saw Britt Baker inside the ring on the September 16, 2023, episode of AEW Collision. She had a match against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship and lost.

Tony Schiavone was recently interviewed as part of K&S WrestleFest. During the chat, a fan asked him about the 32-year-old's AEW status. The veteran said he didn't know when Baker would return. However, Schiavone disclosed that the former Women's Champion was working hard for her comeback after suffering from some back problems.

"I do not [when Britt Baker will return]. I know she is still working hard to get back. She had some back issues." [H/T: PostWrestling]

What did Britt Baker have to say about her AEW absence?

Baker had an interview with DS Shin on Ring The Belle a few months ago. During the chat, she commented on her absence from AEW TV. She also discussed her experiences dealing with fans as a pro wrestler and dentist.

"It's weird when fans show up to my dental office. They don't teach me that in dental school, how to deal with fans coming into my office. So we've had some weird situations. My staff, they're great with handling it. They are. But you have to pick and choose those battles. I think with very passionate fans, they're very vocal with what they want, what they don't want, what they like [and] what they don't like."

The 32-year-old star joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, becoming the company's first contracted female wrestler. She made her debut on May 25 at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Baker has since cemented her spot as one of the top talents in the promotion.

