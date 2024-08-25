Britt Baker stuns Mercedes Mone with tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, still loses at AEW All In

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker recently paid homage to a WWE Hall of Famer during her match against Mercedes Mone at All In 2024. The name in question is none other than Eddie Guerrero.

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against the D.M.D Britt Baker at the PPV in a back-and-forth match. During the bout, Mone's ally Kamille tried to hit Baker with the NJPW Strong Women's Championship however, it backfired on the former NWA star.

Baker paid tribute to the late great, Eddie Guerrero by pretending to be hit by the belt which led to the referee barring Kamille from ringside. The spot was interesting as Mercedes Mone has called Guerrero her idol and noted several times before how much she looked up to the late WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite evening the odds for herself, Britt Baker came up short as Mercedes Mone managed to come out victorious after hitting her finishing move and retaining the TBS Championship. The Doctor's suspension from the promotion was recently lifted which could have played a part in the outcome of the match, but that is unlikely.

We will have to wait and see what's next for the D.M.D in the promotion after her defeat at AEW All In 2024.

