"He really took me under his wing" - Britt Baker on which top WWE star helped her with promos

Britt Baker revealed in a recent interview that current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes helped her in a big way when it came to promos.

Britt Baker joined AEW when the company started. However, she was initially a babyface. Her trajectory saw a major upturn when she turned heel as her promos improved alongside her in-ring work.

The Good Doctor credited Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Tony Khan as three of the many people who helped her with her mic skills. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, she said the following:

"When I first turned heel he really took me under his wing and helped me map out how to tell a promo or how to do a promo or how to come up with bullet points," she said. "I went to a lot of people for help. Tony Khan helped me so much. Chris Jericho, I used to call him and just on delivery alone—Chris Jericho is a big guy on 'it's not what you say, it’s how you say it.' I’d get help from there." (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker further spoke about Cody Rhodes helping her

The former AEW women's champion explained how the American Nightmare helped her. She stated that Cody Rhodes would give her bullet points and come up with the structure of her promos:

"But when it came to Cody, coming up with the actual structure of what I was gonna say, Cody was there," she continued. "He would help me. He would write a whole list of bullet points and I would get to twist it and turn it to how I would want to say it. But I can’t thank him enough. He was sitting in Gorilla every time I cut a promo or a match, and would tell me how to fix something, what was good, what wasn’t. He was always on. You can fault Cody for many things, you can’t say he wasn’t honest and that he’s not passionate about professional wrestling. ‘Cause he is."

Britt Baker will look to punch her ticket to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when she faces Daniella Kamela in a qualifying match. If she emerges victorious, she will join the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm and Red Velvet in the main bracket.

