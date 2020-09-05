Britt Baker vs Big Swole moved to AEW All Out main card

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has announced that the Tooth and Nail Match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Big Swole will now take place on the AEW All Out main card.

The Tooth and Nail Match was announced for All Out this past week on AEW Dynamite after months of feuding between Britt Baker and Big Swole on AEW programming. However, it was initially announced that the match between the two rivals would take place on the AEW All Out pre-show, The Buy-In.

This drew widespread criticism from many AEW fans, as it was suggested that the match was worthy of the All Out main card due to Britt Baker and Big Swole feuding for the last four months on television.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took the fans criticism into consideration and made the announcement that the match had been moved to the AEW All Out main card on his official Twitter account:

"Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!"

Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lqLelCIfEL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2020

Tooth and Nail Match at AEW All Out?

In addition to announcing that the match will now take place on the AEW All Out main card, AEW President Tony Khan also revealed extra details about what to expect in tomorrow's Tooth and Nail Match'at All Out.

It was announced that the match will take place from inside Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D's dental office with no disqualifications, anything goes and falls count anywhere. It has also previously been stated by Tony Khan that the match will be presented in a cinematic fashion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter added in some additional information about how the Tooth and Nail match would be presented:

Advertisement

“I believe the only match [on the Buy-In] is going to be the Britt Baker/Swole match which is a cinematic match, it will not be done live. It may have already been done for all I know. It’s being done at, in theory, at Britt Baker’s dentist office. They are not going to do a wrestling match, they are going to do a cinematic match.”

The Tooth and Nail Match will also feature Britt Baker's return to AEW competition for the first time since May after being out of action due to a leg injury, as well as surgery to correct a deviated septum.

Are you excited for the Tooth and Nail Match at AEW All Out?