Britt Baker wants top star to become a champion at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has made it clear she's on Ricky Starks' side in his clash with FTW Champion Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1.

Ricky Starks will challenge Brian Cage for the FTW Championship. The two Team Taz members are sure to produce a memorable contest for the capacity crowd in Austin. The championship bout will also mark Starks' first match since getting injured on AEW Dynamite back in April.

While fans seem divided over their support for the two stars, Britt Baker has already chosen her pick. Taking to Twitter, the AEW Women's Champion stated that she and Starks will party hard with their titles on the streets of Austin after the show:

"Me and @starkmanjones are gonna party so hard with our title belts. Clear the streets, AUSTIN," tweeted Britt Baker.

Me and @starkmanjones are gonna party so hard with our title belts. Clear the streets, AUSTIN. 🏆🎉 🍾🥂🍻🍷🍺🥃🍸🍹 https://t.co/0h4u4U3t5L — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 13, 2021

While Britt Baker could have a great time if Ricky Starks wins the FTW Championship, she needs to be aware of the danger lying ahead of her. At Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 21st, one of the most feared performers in AEW's women's division, Nyla Rose, will challenge Baker for the AEW Women's Championship.

What else is on the AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 card?

Apart from the aforementioned Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage clash, several more intriguing matches are also lined up for AEW Fyter Fest 2021. A returning Jon Moxley will defend his IWGP US Championship against The Elite's Karl Anderson.

Plus, Darby Allin and Ethan Page will finally lock horns in their highly-anticipated Coffin Match. Former WWE stars Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will also bring their years of experience into play during their bout on Wednesday night.

"Ethan Page, it's going to be my pleasure to close the coffin on you!" - @DarbyAllin



The first ever #AEW #CoffinMatch is THIS WEDNESDAY at #FyterFest at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/s9sYB8o566 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2021

Sammy Guevara, who lost to MJF on the May 30th edition of AEW Dynamite, will also be in action, squaring off against Wheeler Yuta. Lastly, in the sole women's match of the night, Penelope Ford will take on Yuka Sakazaki.

Here's the updated card for AEW Fyter Fest 2021 Night 1:

Karl Anderson vs. Jon Moxley (c) for the IWGP U.S. Championship Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (c) for the FTW Championship Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta

Do you think Ricky Starks could walk out as the new FTW Champion at Fyter Fest 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Jack Cunningham