"Bro ain't making it to March" - Fans erupt over Sting's scary bump from AEW Dynamite

An incredibly risky spot involving the legendary wrestler Sting on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite has led to a number of fans expressing their outrage at the company's handling of the veteran.

The Icon returned to Daily's Place on Dynamite alongside his tag team partner, former TNT Champion Darby Allin. The two faced off against Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. The closing stretch of the match saw Sting and Hobbs execute a dangerous spot that fans have erupted over on social media.

Towards the end of the bout, Hobbs attempted to deliver a powerslam to Sting from the height of a ledge onto tables set up below. Sting, however, reversed the move to hit Hobbs with a Scorpion Death Drop off the ledge through the tables. The maneuver was obviously not without its risks, especially for the 64-year-old, who has created a number of highlights throughout his AEW career by way of high-risk spots.

Fans on X, however, were critical of the bump. One pointed out Sting's head colliding against the concrete floor and accused Tony Khan of endangering his talents. Many others shared this criticism, calling out the President's claims of AEW prioritizing the safety of its employees and sharing concerns regarding Sting's road to Revolution, to be held in March 2024.

AEW has often been accused of not taking adequate care of its wrestlers, most notably when Matt Hardy was allowed to continue to wrestle Sammy Guevara despite suffering a nasty fall and being knocked out at the 2020 pay-per-view All Out. Fans on X lashed out at Khan for letting talents risk injuries, with some even drawing unflattering comparisons with Vince McMahon and the tragic accident of Owen Hart:

Sting will wrestle his final match at Revolution 2024. After their match on Dynamite, Sting and Allin were confronted by the returning Young Bucks, seemingly issuing a challenge to the former for the pay-per-view.

Ric Flair issues major statement after AEW Dynamite angle on Sting's retirement match

Ric Flair, who debuted in AEW as Tony Khan's retirement gift to Sting, shared his thoughts after playing a part in a recent match on Dynamite involving the Icon.

The Nature Boy made his presence felt during a match, pitting Sting and Darby Allin against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. Flair engaged in physicality with Hobbs, who was eventually pinned by Sting after taking an incredible Scorpion Death Drop off a ledge through some tables.

Taking to X, the 16-time world champion expressed his gratitude for his role in his long-time rival's retirement journey. He also referenced the Greensboro Coliseum - the venue of Revolution 2024 - being sold out, and alluded to his iconic match against Sting at Clash of the Champions for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestling fans worldwide are looking forward to the Stinger's final match, in which he will team with Darby Allin to potentially face the Young Bucks. The former WCW World Champion debuted for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the 2020 edition of Dynamite: Winter is Coming and has participated in a number of acclaimed matches in the company despite having retired once in 2016.

