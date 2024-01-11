Ric Flair issues major statement after AEW Dynamite angle on Sting's retirement match

Wrestling icon Sting's retirement match is set to take place at AEW Revolution in March this year. Sting is currently in a feud that involves The Callis Family, and has Ric Flair and Darby Allin at his side. Flair was brought into AEW as a gift to Sting by Tony Khan, given the rich and long history the two legends share.

At Sting and Allin's previous match at AEW Dynamite, Flair had a physical interaction with their opponent ''The MONSTAR'' PowerHouse Hobbs. On Thursday (January 10), The Nature Boy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude for getting the opportunity ''to be part of the Biggest Retirement Journey'' of his long-time friend: Sting.

"Thankful To Be Part Of The Biggest Retirement Journey For Any Icon Or Any Wrestler In This Business! Greensboro Is Going To Be Sold Out! 16,000 In The House Already! Lucky To Be There! 19,000 People Will Be In Greensboro, North Carolina On March 3rd! The Town, Our Home, That We Started In 1988 And We Will Finish In 2024. WOOOOO! @Sting @DarbyAllin @AEW," Flair posted.

Flair's 1988 reference is to their NWA World Heavyweight Championship 45-minute-time-limit match at the first-ever Clash of the Champions, which took place at Greensboro, Canada, in the Greensboro Coliseum, the venue of the upcoming Revolution. The stipulation match had Flair retain the Championship.

Sting's retirement match might be a tag team match against Young Bucks

Tony Khan's AEW Revolution is all set to take place on 3 March. Interestingly, the only match booked until now for the special is Sting's retirement match and there are finally some rumors about the upcoming match.

Some rumors point to a tag team match between The Young Bucks and Sting, who will be flanked by Darby Allin, with Ric Flair at ringside. The rumors became all the stronger with the Young Bucks coming out for a stare-down against The Icon and Allin after the latter's match at Dynamite: Home Coming this week.

Sting has had a very fulfilling time in the Jacksonville-based company as he has yet to drop a match. Currently, it's a possibility that Sting's match at Revolution would have some streak aspect to it. However, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will have Sting walk away undefeated.

