Ric Flair gets physical with a 32-year-old AEW star on Dynamite

zSting and Darby Allin, accompanied by Ric Flair, locked horns with the Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. Flair surprisingly engaged in a physical altercation with an up-and-coming star during the contest. The name in question is Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ric Flair made his AEW debut in October 2023, and fans have since wondered whether he would lace up his wrestling boots for the company. While that is unlikely, The Nature Boy proved his fighting spirit was still alive as he delivered his signature chops to Powerhouse Hobbs during the Texas Tornado tag team match on this week's Dynamite,

Besides landing some stiff shots on Hobbs, Flair used his classic eye rake on the 32-year-old star, swinging the momentum in Allin and Sting's favor.

You can watch Hobbs and Flair's in-ring exchange in the tweet below:

The Vigilante secured the win for his team by taking out Hobbs with the Scorpion Death Drop. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Hall of Famer in his retirement tour.

Will Ric Flair be at Sting's side for his retirement match at Revolution 2024?

Sting is set to retire from active competition at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. He shares a storied history with Ric Flair, and Tony Khan brought in the two-time Hall of Famer as a "gift" for The Icon.

While the date and venue for the former WCW Champion's final bout has been decided, it's unknown which stars will be a part of the contest. The Vigilante has remained undefeated since his debut in the Jacksonville-based company. Hence, The Nature Boy and Darby Allin will try to give their ally a fitting farewell.

Sting was recently involved in a high-profile feud with TNT Champion Christian Cage and his faction, The Patriarchy. After this week's Dynamite, it seems like The Young Bucks could be a part of The Icon's final match in March 2024. Fans can expect Flair to be on his friend's side at Revolution.

