Pro Wrestling has a long history of producing stars who have transcended the boundary of the sport, becoming household names and part of popular culture. AEW Star Sting is one such name. Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer, Sting did not work for the Stamford-based company for a majority of his career.

Stinger's rise to prominence came in WCW, where he became a generation-defining talent and spearheaded the Monday Night Wars between Eric Bischoff's WCW Monday Nitro and Vince McMahon's WWF (now WWE) Raw is War. WWF won the ratings war spanning six years between 1995-2001 and eventually purchased the now-defunct WCW and its assets. The Icon however, chose not to join the Stamford-based company and instead signed with TNA (IMPACT), where he worked for twelve years, winning titles and strengthening his legacy outside the biggest promotion in town.

It was only in 2014 that The Man Called Sting made his first appearance in a WWE ring at Survivor Series to help put an end to The Authority. He went on to face Triple H at Wrestlemania 31 in 2015 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, announcing his retirement from professional wrestling during his induction ceremony.

Sting came out of retirement in December 2020 and embarked on an undefeated streak in the Jacksonville-based promotion. As all good things must come to an end, it's time for the streak to be broken, and that too, by his long-time partner and protege, Darby Allin.

On December 2, 2020, Sting appeared on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, coming out of retirement after four years when he rescued Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin from a post-match beatdown by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The former WCW champion soon aligned himself with Darby Allin and the two have stuck together since then, for more than two years. During this time, Sting has played a role of tag team partner and mentor for one of the four pillars of AEW.

The Stinger wrestles in tag team matches for the most part in and has stocked up an undefeated streak of 17-0 as per the company's official records. At the age of 64, the clock is ticking on The Stingers wrestling career and it is only fitting that he puts over the emerging star and future of AEW, Darby Allin, on his way out.

Sting, passing the torch to the 30-year-old in his retirement match at a marquee event supported by a proper storyline, will do wonders for the career of Allin and push his name as the forerunner for the face of the company moving forward.

Tony Khan calls Sting "The most successful wrestler in AEW"

During an interview with Uproxx, the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Tony Khan cited Sting's undefeated streak in All Elite Wrestling and his memorable matches, calling him the most successful Wrestler in the company.

“He’s had some of the most exciting and memorable matches in AEW in the last several years and Sting has accumulated an undefeated record where Sting is, in many ways, the most successful wrestler in AEW.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin match at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium London in front of 80 thousand fans.

