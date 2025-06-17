"Bro living his best life"- Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone is seemingly confirmed to be in a relationship with AEW star

Mercedes Mone is in the spotlight again, this time due to a male AEW star posting a photo with her on his social media with a message that seemingly confirms a relationship between the two stars.

The male AEW star in question is The Beast Mortos, who posted a photo of himself and the CEO on his Instagram stories with the following message:

“En tus brazos encuentro paz.”

The Spanish message, when translated, spells out, "In your arms, I find peace.”

Many fans took to X/Twitter with an avalanche of reactions, ranging from stating that Mortos is now set for a push to calling them AEW's power couple to just being happy for the Minotaur of Wrestling.

"Beast wrestler, lawyer , now this bro living his best life," said one fan

While neither Mone, who got divorced last year, nor Mortos has confirmed a romantic relationship between the two, the post from the Mexican luchador has certainly raised quite the speculation.

Beast Mortos recently celebrated a major milestone outside AEW

A couple of days ago, the Beast Mortos took to X to announce a major professional milestone. The Mexican Luchador confirmed that he passed his law exam and will officially be a licensed lawyer in the coming months.

“Officially in a few months, I will be a lawyer. If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr,” he said.

The minotaur of wrestling, who was last seen on the June 11 episode of Collision, is an active presence in All Elite Wrestling and, according to recent reports, has wrestled on 42 occasions in the last 52 weeks, averaging almost a match per week. He is also a vital member of his faction, La Faccion Ingobernable, which he joined in September last year.

