“Brock Lesnar connects with the F15” - Fans convinced The Beast will bury former AEW champion in a dream match

Fans have just brought up a potential dream match between Brock Lesnar and a top AEW star. Although fans admit this may be a squash match, many are excited at the thought of this becoming a reality. This would be a match against Darby Allin.

The Beast Incarnate can easily be called one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in history. Contrary to this, Allin has a very much smaller frame, and despite how daring he is, the difference in size and power will be a big factor.

A fan thought that this would be a great idea for the match. Darby Allin's willingness to go extreme and his ability to sell for great spots would make for a great match for the fans. The dynamic between the two makes sense, as Brock Lesnar could throw him like a rag-doll, but Allin would get up every time.

Fans were into the idea and were excited about the possibilities. Many fans described how the match would look like, and how the AEW star could be flung around the ring by Lesnar. They also talked about how the former TNT Champion could be into the idea, and he could have some ideas of his own for some hardcore spots.

Fans' reactions to the dream match idea

AEW star Darby Allin is currently trying to climb a literal mountain

Darby Allin is not just a daredevil in the ring, but he has always been attempting to do the extreme outside of it. He has recently taken some time away from the ring to make preparations as he attempts to scale Mt. Everest.

This is the tallest mountain in the world, with an elevation of almost 9,000 meters. The path ahead to scaling this is a tough one and thus the climber needs proper conditioning and preparations.

Darby Allin took to Twitter to talk about his trip, and how after climbing Mount Everest, another thing he was looking forward to was making his return to see the jam-packed crowd at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In 2024. He even joked that should he not survive the climb to Everest, his ghost would haunt the AEW fans who don't buy tickets to All In.

"What would be cool s**t is if I survived Mount Everest and came back to a packed stadium at Wembley…… And if I die my ghost will haunt all the UK fans that didn’t get a ticket 👻👻," wrote Allin.

If Darby Allin pulls off this major stunt, he will not just be the only AEW wrestler to climb Everest, but the first wrestler in general to do so.

What are your thoughts on Darby Allin attempting to climb Mt. Everest? Let us know in the comments section below.

