Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns "hit like a truck," says AEW star who revealed his Mount Rushmore of hardest hitters in wrestling

AEW star revealed Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as two of the four picks of his Mount Rushmore of the hardest hitters in wrestling during a recent interview. The star in question here is AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe has been in the wrestling industry since the early 2000s. In his 2+ decade career, he has gone up against many prominent names in the world of wrestling. Currently an AEW star, he has served under the banner of multiple wrestling promotions like WWE, TNA, ROH and many more.

During an interview with Bleacher reports, Joe was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of hardest hitters in wrestling. Mount Rushmore usually has four slots to be filled, but the AEW World Champion picked 5 names instead. He said:

"The list is a Mount Rushmore of some of the most dangerous people in the world," he said. "You start from [Kenta] Kobashi and [Mitsuharu] Misawa. Young Wardlow. He hits like a truck. Brock Lesnar hits like a truck. Roman Reigns hits like a truck. There's tons of people around the sphere of wrestling who all hit hard, and I've felt all that power, but they don't hit as hard as me." [H/T Bleacher report]

Expand Tweet

Joe met against Kenta Kobashi in 2005 during his tenure in Ring of Honor. He faced Mitsuhary in 2007 when he was serving under the banner of Pro Wrsetling NOAH. he squared off against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE in 2017. He was in a rivalry against Young Wardlow in July 2022.

Just like the AEW World Champion, The Undertaker also shared his Mount Rushmore list

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Undertaker revealed his Mount Rushmore list.

"I got Vader. I did say Vader, right, at four? I did say Vader [laughs], Yokozuna, Kane, and Andre the Giant. Mount Rushmore, greatest four big men of all time," The Undertaker said.

Check the video here:

The Undertaker has retired from pro wrestling. His last outing came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a "Boneyard match." He defeated Styles to win his 25th WrestleMania match, and draw curtains on his storied career.

What do you think about Samoa Joe and The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore list? Sound off in the comment box below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here