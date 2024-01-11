The Undertaker names his Mount Rushmore of wrestling big men

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently revealed which four legends he would include on a wrestling big men version of Mount Rushmore.

Fans and wrestlers often debate the top four icons in wrestling history. Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker are usually among people's selections.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker gave a unique twist on the discussion by only choosing big men:

"I got Vader. I did say Vader, right, at four? I did say Vader [laughs], Yokozuna, Kane, and Andre the Giant. Mount Rushmore, greatest four big men of all time." [9:30 – 9:52]

The Deadman gave several honorable mentions, including The Big Show, Bruiser Brody, and Mark Henry. He also excluded himself from the list.

The Undertaker's number one big man of all time

Andre the Giant was one of wrestling's marquee attractions in the 1970s and 1980s. Although he never faced The Phenom, the two men got along well behind the scenes in the early 1990s.

The Undertaker mentioned Vader, Yokozuna, and Kane before explaining why seven-foot-four Andre the Giant was so special:

"Greatest big man of all time, without a doubt, Andre the Giant. Just incredible. He was the face of wrestling before Hogan or anyone else. Andre was just a mythical person that traveled around the country, and, man, a lot of you didn't see Andre until the end when his health was in decline, but when Andre was a young man, the things that he could do at the size that he was, he was the biggest attraction in wrestling history." [8:25 – 9:08]

In November 2023, the retired WWE icon opened up to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about his relationship with Andre the Giant.

