The Undertaker names dream opponent he never faced in WWE (Exclusive)

The Undertaker faced dozens of legendary superstars during his 30-year WWE career. In an exclusive interview, the 58-year-old recalled how he never received the opportunity to go one-on-one with Andre the Giant.

The Phenom made his WWE debut in November 1990, six months before Andre the Giant's last match for the company. Andre, billed at seven-foot-four, famously disliked other big men. However, he had no issues with the six-foot-10 Undertaker.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer named Andre as the one opponent he wishes he faced:

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre," The Undertaker said. "That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything." [6:09 – 6:32]

Check out the video above to watch The Undertaker receive the inaugural Bill Apter Legacy Award, presented by Sportskeeda.

Andre the Giant had a plan for The Undertaker

The highlight of Andre the Giant's career came in 1987 when he headlined WrestleMania 3 with Hulk Hogan. Outside the ring, the Frenchman traveled with his long-time friend and road manager, former WWE referee Tim White.

The Undertaker said Andre once informed him about an idea he had if they ever faced each other:

"Tim traveled with Andre, bless his heart, but it's funny, Andre told me early on, he's like, 'Kid, one day, me and you…' He had an idea. He had an angle that he wanted to do with me. Andre didn't like big guys. He loved me. For the little amount of time that we did get to spend together, he loved me, and he wanted to do business with me. It was just his health was already at a point where we couldn't do it." [6:43 – 7:13]

In 1993, Andre the Giant passed away at the age of 46 due to congestive heart failure. To this day, The Undertaker is still unsure what the former WWE Champion planned for their match that never happened:

"This is how old school Andre was, though. Every day I would come to the dressing room, he would be sitting there obviously playing cribbage or gin or whatever, and I'd say, 'How you doing, boss?' He'd be good. I'd say, 'What's that idea?' And he never would tell me. He took it to the grave with him. He didn't tell Tim White. He didn't tell anybody." [7:14 – 7:40]

Special thanks to Trapper Tom Leturgey for filming the interview.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer