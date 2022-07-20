Brodie Lee Jr. opens up about what his late father would say about his time in AEW

Brodie Lee Jr. has commented on how his father would react if he saw him carrying out his legacy in AEW today.

Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) was hospitalized in late October 2020 with an undisclosed lung issue. He sadly passed away two months later on December 26 at the age of 41.

He was also known for his tenure with WWE, where he was signed as Luke Harper. AEW organized a "Brodie Lee Jr. Dream Match" to pay tribute to the late superstar on the December 30 episode of Dynamite.

After the match, Brodie Lee Jr. was handed the TNT Championship his father won in August that year by CEO Tony Khan. The company's owner named him the "TNT Champion for life" and retired the red strap version of the belt. Since then, Brodie Lee Jr. has appeared in multiple skits with the Dark Order, which shows that he is ready to don his father's hat.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the 10-year-old said that Brodie just wanted him to be happy and would have been proud of him today.

“I bet if he was here, he would probably change his mind,” he said. “He just wanted me to be happy. If he were here, to have him see me be in the happiest place, me being in the happiest mood, I feel like that would brighten up his day.”

Former AEW star Stu Grayson describes Brodie Lee Jr.'s relationship with Tony Khan

Brodie Lee Jr. cut his first promo in AEW when he confronted Marko Stunt on an episode of AEW Dark.

Grayson, a former member of the Dark Order faction, stated that Tony Khan treated the young kid just like any other wrestler in the company.

"One of the first promos he ever cut, we were super nervous because we're like, 'What is this child going to say in his first promo?' Tony is like, 'You got six, grab the mic, talk some trash, set up a match for the future.' We're like, 'Tony, what are you? This is insane.' First thing Negative One says is, 'I'm going to say that and I'm gonna let it sink in because the crowd needs to register."

It is no secret that Brodie's son is just getting started as a wrestler. He has shown traits of his father and could go on to become a reputed star in the wrestling industry. What are your thoughts on Brodie Lee Jr.? Sound off in the comments section below!

