Brodie Lee isn't a happy man after The Dark Order (Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) lost their tag-team match to Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) at AEW All Out.

The AEW TNT Champion was livid, considering that Dustin Rhodes pinned Colt Cabana after the match seemed to be in the bag. Brodie Lee vented his frustration at Cabana and berated him for losing. On Twitter, Brodie Lee further reacted to the loss.

Brodie Lee suffered his second PPV loss in AEW

Last night was unacceptable. I am now 0-2 on PPV. Unacceptable. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) September 6, 2020

Brodie Lee is the current AEW TNT Champion, and suffering a second loss on an AEW PPV is unacceptable. Considering that the match looked like it was fun, it'll be interesting to see where AEW takes the Brodie Lee character. It should be noted that Lee was not pinned in his match.

After the match was completed, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes would take on Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday for the AEW TNT Championship. Rhodes said that he was coming for Brodie's blood, and Hell was coming with him.

Indeed, the feud between the Nightmare Family and The Dark Order is far from over.