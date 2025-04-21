Brodie Lee's wife calls out major flaw in blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, has shared her reaction to a major match tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. She pointed out a potential flaw in the contest and discussed how the company could have made it better.

Drew McIntyre's Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest concluded with the former taking the win. The Scottish Warrior claimed that Priest had always been a factor in his shortcomings over the past year. He finally got his retribution tonight at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Amanda Huber reacted to the match and mentioned how she felt that the "Sin City" part of the WWE street fight was lacking. She hoped that in bouts like this, the company would feature stars fighting on the streets of the host city, incorporating unique elements.

"My biggest qualm about a *insert city name* street fight, is I wanna see them out in the street. If it’s a Vegas Street fight, I want them battling down the strip with showgirls walking past and fake Sonic who pulls his head off and reveals it’s Sheamus. Call it a hardcore match. Call it a falls count everywhere. But don’t tell me it’s a street fight," the AEW personality wrote.

Brodie Lee was once among World Wrestling Entertainment's most popular stars. He worked with several legends during his time with the company, including The Undertaker and John Cena. Meanwhile, Huber is currently a behind-the-scenes personality in AEW.

Would you want to see WWE adopt the approach suggested by Huber? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

