  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Brodie Lee's wife calls out major flaw in blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Brodie Lee's wife calls out major flaw in blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 41 match

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:31 GMT
Brodie had a wrestling career of almost two decades [photo: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com]
Photo source: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com

Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, has shared her reaction to a major match tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. She pointed out a potential flaw in the contest and discussed how the company could have made it better.

Ad

Drew McIntyre's Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest concluded with the former taking the win. The Scottish Warrior claimed that Priest had always been a factor in his shortcomings over the past year. He finally got his retribution tonight at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Amanda Huber reacted to the match and mentioned how she felt that the "Sin City" part of the WWE street fight was lacking. She hoped that in bouts like this, the company would feature stars fighting on the streets of the host city, incorporating unique elements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My biggest qualm about a *insert city name* street fight, is I wanna see them out in the street. If it’s a Vegas Street fight, I want them battling down the strip with showgirls walking past and fake Sonic who pulls his head off and reveals it’s Sheamus. Call it a hardcore match. Call it a falls count everywhere. But don’t tell me it’s a street fight," the AEW personality wrote.
Ad
Ad

Brodie Lee was once among World Wrestling Entertainment's most popular stars. He worked with several legends during his time with the company, including The Undertaker and John Cena. Meanwhile, Huber is currently a behind-the-scenes personality in AEW.

Would you want to see WWE adopt the approach suggested by Huber? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications