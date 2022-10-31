Brodie Lee's wife pens heartfelt tribute on her last conversation with him

Late great Brodie Lee's wife and current AEW personality, Amanda Huber, shared a heartfelt message on social media about the last time she spoke with him.

December 26 will mark the second death anniversary of Lee (Jon Huber in real life). The Exalted One's last match in professional wrestling was on the October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he lost his TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes.

On Twitter, Amanda recalled the moment when she last heard her husband's voice, saying it went into her head. Huber added that she didn't share the moment to ask for sympathy but rather to share her grief.

"Today marks 2 years since I last heard Jon’s voice. It’s a weird anniversary and it’s messed with my head. I’m not sharing for sympathy because honestly I’m fine. I’m sharing to normalize the weird emotions that pop up with grief," Huber said.

Amanda Huber has since taken on a role in the AEW Community Outreach team.

Amanda Huber breaks her silence on the return of Brodie Lee's friend, Bray Wyatt, to WWE

Wyatt, one of Lee's closest friends, made his much anticipated WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8. The two men were part of The Wyatt Family during their time in WWE, where Lee was known as Luke Harper.

The former Universal Champion paid a tribute to the former TNT Champion during his return at Extreme Rules.

Amanda Huber admitted that she was late to the party and proceeded to congratulate Wyatt on Twitter for his return.

Amanda @MandaLHuber



Welcome back I’ve been catching up on wrestling the past few days and I realized I’m late to the party with this tweet but….Welcome back @Windham6 I’ve been catching up on wrestling the past few days and I realized I’m late to the party with this tweet but….Welcome back @Windham6 🖤

The late great Brodie Lee debuted in AEW in 2020 and won the TNT Title on one occasion. The Exalted One also won the Intercontinental Title during his time with WWE and was a two-time tag team champion.

What are your thoughts on Amanda Huber recalling her last moment with husband, Brodie Lee? Sound off in the comments section.

