AEW personality finally opens up on Bray Wyatt's massive return on WWE SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has not gone unnoticed by Amanda Huber, the wife of the late great Brodie Lee. The AEW personality recently took to Twitter to speak on the subject.

At the conclusion of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made a stunning comeback. During his initial stint with the promotion, The Eater of Worlds was part of the Wyatt Family faction alongside Brodie Lee (a.k.a. Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan. Upon his return, the former world champion paid tribute to the late star.

Several wrestling personalities have since congratulated Wyatt following his sensational return to WWE. AEW personality Amanda Huber also shared a tweet on the subject after admitting she was late to the party.

"I’ve been catching up on wrestling the past few days and I realized I’m late to the party with this tweet but…. Welcome back @Windham6 🖤."

Amanda Huber became a part of the AEW Community Outreach team following Brodie Lee's passing in December 2020.

The first member of Bray Wyatt's possible faction in WWE has seemingly been revealed

The gears are already in motion for Wyatt's new faction, possibly called Wyatt 6, as a cryptic segment hinted at a new member.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, there appeared to be much more than what was immediately portrayed, despite Wyatt's claims that he was being his "true" self. Fans saw a figure named Uncle Howdy come to life and interrupt the promo. He spoke about how The Eater of Worlds can't hide from him.

World Wrestling Entertainment has also reportedly filed two trademarks - 'Uncle Howdy' and 'Uncle Harper.' While Uncle Howdy has made his presence felt, speculation is rife on who Uncle Harper, possibly another tribute to Luke Harper, will be.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Bray Wyatt in the near future.

