Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Brodie Lee upon WWE return

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was one of the closest people to the late Brodie Lee before the latter's untimely death. The Eater of the Worlds remembered his friend on his special night as he paid tribute to Lee upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion after over 400 days.

Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, was a part of The Wyatt Family stable spearheaded by Bray. The duo and Erick Rowan made their main roster debut in 2013. Harper was released from his contract in 2019, after which he joined All Elite Wrestling. He passed away due to a non-COVID-related lung issue on December 26, 2020.

Two years after Harper's release, Bray was also shockingly let go by the company. The former Universal Champion stunned the wrestling world at Extreme Rules as he emphatically returned to his old hunting ground. Bray, however, did not forget his former partner on the special occasion.

The Eater of the Worlds recreated Brodie's iconic introduction from when the latter made his AEW debut. One of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse characters, Abby the Witch, was also spotted wearing Brodie Lee's mask from his Bludgeon Brothers days.

💔𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊💔 @brienutbutter_ Yall can tell me if this is a reach but I thought this tiny detail/tribute to Brodie from Bray Wyatt’s return at #ExtremeRules tonight was pretty freaking cool if that’s what it was. Anyone else catch this? Yall can tell me if this is a reach but I thought this tiny detail/tribute to Brodie from Bray Wyatt’s return at #ExtremeRules tonight was pretty freaking cool if that’s what it was. Anyone else catch this? https://t.co/iRJMnx2WOk

TrillMexican305 @TrillGCC305 What a tribute to Mr. Brodie Lee. That mask that Abby The Witch is wearing is what Brodie Lee used when he was Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. Thanks for that @Windham6 & God Bless & continue to Rest In Power @ThisBrodieLee What a tribute to Mr. Brodie Lee. That mask that Abby The Witch is wearing is what Brodie Lee used when he was Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. Thanks for that @Windham6 & God Bless & continue to Rest In Power @ThisBrodieLee https://t.co/HKtNOzFbJH

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee were together for a long time in WWE

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee were two of the closest friends in the wrestling world. The duo often traveled together during their WWE days. The news of Lee's passing shattered Bray as the latter stated he would do anything to live those moments with his former partner again.

The duo, along with Erick Rowan, formed one of the most dominating factions in WWE. After a series of vignettes hyping their debut, The Wyatt Family made their main roster debut in 2013, attacking Kane.

The group was separated briefly in 2014-15 when Bray "set free" Erick and Luke. However, Harper reunited with The Eater of the Worlds at Background 2015, helping the latter in his match against Roman Reigns. The duo was also joined by Braun Strowman shortly after.

Bray Wyatt eventually turned on Harper after including Randy Orton in their group. After being on the sidelines for months, Harper returned to television in a vignette where he was again aligned with Erick Rowan.

What did you think of Wyatt's homage to Lee? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes