[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt's first faction member seemingly revealed on SmackDown this week

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made his presence felt on the latest episode of SmackDown. During his promo, fans also got to see the Uncle Howdy character getting its first full revelation.

Last week on the blue brand, a teaser aired where fans saw a sneak peek of Uncle Howdy. There has been widespread speculation since Wyatt's return to the company that he will debut a new faction called Wyatt 6. Possibilities of this stable coming to fruition solidified on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While Wyatt talked about him being his "real" self, there seemed to be a lot more than what meets the eye. Uncle Howdy cut the promo short, where fans saw the character come to life and talked about how Wyatt couldn't hide from him.

WWE has reportedly filed two trademarks related to Bray Wyatt, 'Uncle Howdy' and 'Uncle Harper.'

Following speculation on who could be behind these characters, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful pointed out on Twitter that he resembles Wyatt's real-life uncle, the legendary Barry Windham.

As for 'Uncle Harper,' it seems to be a reference to Luke Harper, a.k.a. the late great Brodie Lee, who passed away in late 2020. There has been no reference to Uncle Harper yet, as the focus seems to be on Uncle Howdy.

The latest episode of SmackDown also showed a QR code. It led to an image of Wyatt with crosses over his eyes and "liar" written all over it.

It remains to be seen how the mystery surrounding the former WWE Champion will unfold in the next few weeks.

