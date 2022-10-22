[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt's potential first faction member shown on SmackDown 

The first character of Bray Wyatt's 'Wyatt 6' faction has seemingly been hinted at on the latest edition of SmackDown.

There have been rumors of a Wyatt 6 faction ever since Wyatt's return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. Perhaps it stemmed from the numerous Funhouse characters featured upon his return. However, there seem to be more avenues to this mystery as an unknown character has been making appearances via vignettes over the past two weeks on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, fans got a preview of the potential new faction member known as Uncle Howdy.

#SmackDown The QR code that just popped up in that vignette leads to this… The QR code that just popped up in that vignette leads to this…#SmackDown https://t.co/bQJ7mo8vyx

The QR code that was displayed led to a psychiatric evaluation form for Bray Wyatt, as can be seen above. The "Client ID" portion is a phone number that one can dial. Upon calling, it will take you to a message from Wyatt himself, saying:

"Who knows, not me, I never lost control. Who knows, not me, we never lost control."

However, right after the QR code, fans got a first glimpse of the 'Uncle Howdy' character.

You can check out the first look below:

It should be noted that WWE filed a trademark for 'Uncle Howdy' and 'Uncle Harper,' with the latter presumably a tribute to the late great Luke Harper (Brodie Lee in AEW.)

Fans continue to witness new layers unfold each week with regard to Bray Wyatt. While there is speculation that Uncle Howdy could be his alter ego, there is also the possibility of the character being a part of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

It remains to be seen who will be unveiled as the Uncle Howdy character in the weeks to come.

