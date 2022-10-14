WWE files for two interesting trademarks possibly connected to Bray Wyatt

WWE has filed two new trademarks that may be connected to Bray Wyatt. The company registered the names of two characters, "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper", on October 10. This comes on the heels of Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules this past weekend.

Trademarks filed by the company to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) usually point towards new characters or a new direction that the product might be taking. Trademarks for names like Gunther and Max Dupri in the past indicated NXT Superstars getting new names, which did end up happening.

The two latest trademarks have been filed under "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler". This confirms that these two will be characters on TV.

The timing of these trademarks has feuled speculation that the two characters will in some way be connected to Bray. The White Rabbit QR Code tease on this week's RAW took viewers to wwe.com/howdy. While this might just be a greeting from The Eater of Worlds following his return, no clue seems like a throwaway in this long-spanning mystery.

The name Harper holds great importance in the narrative of Bray Wyatt, as Luke Harper was the WWE ring name of the late, great Brodie Lee. With Bray's return already paying tribute to the former Wyatt Family member, Uncle Harper could be another way to honor him.

We will only know if these two new characters are related to Wyatt when they debut on TV, which might happen on this week's SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt's father and WWE legend Mike Rotunda hints at former NXT Champion rejoining WWE

WWE legend and Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), recently hinted that his other son, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas, might be returning to the company soon.

Rotunda was a very accomplished wrestler in 1980s and 90s. He established himself as a tag team expert in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and WWE. Apart from becoming a Tag Team Champion with his brother-in-law Barry Windham, he also became one of the most iconic characters in WWF's New Generation Era.

Mike recently took to Twitter to post a photoshopped image of his two sons, Bray and Bo, standing behind him. The original picture was of him and Barry standing behind Lou Albano as part of the U.S. Express.

With two new characters connected to Bray Wyatt possibly coming to WWE soon, it is not out of the realm of possibility to believe that one of these could be played by Bo Dallas.

