Brodie Lee's wife reveals the cause of his death in an official statement

The wrestling world has been shaken to the core with the news about Brodie Lee's untimely passing. AEW's official Twitter handle broke the news about Brodie Lee passing away at the age of 41.

Brodie Lee's wife released a statement on Instagram. Amanda Huber wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her husband and also revealed the reason behind his death. Brodie Lee passed away due to complications with a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Lee's wife also thanked the AEW team for their support. Here's what she wrote on Instagram:

My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces. I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.

Brodie Lee's career

Brodie Lee began his wrestling career in 2003, and he went on to wrestle for several indie promotions before signing with WWE in 2012. Under the moniker of 'Luke Harper', he enjoyed a considerable amount of success as part of the Wyatt Family in the WWE.

Lee would get released from the WWE at the end of last year, and he would eventually make his AEW debut in March 2020. Lee won the AEW TNT title during his time in AEW, and his last official match was against Cody.

Advertisement

Brodie Lee was 41 years old at the time of his death. 2020 has indeed been a wretched year, and it has unfortunately given us another horrible piece of news.

We at Sportskeeda would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Brodie Lee. May his soul rest in peace.