Brodie Lee's wife reveals how he proposed to her using a kitten

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber recently did a Q&A session on her official Instagram handle and revealed how Brodie proposed to her, in response to a fan question.

Amanda stated that Brodie Lee bailed on her on date night, which left her "super annoyed." Soon after, Brodie knocked on her door, and when she opened it, she saw him on one knee, with a kitten in his hand.

The ring was tied to a ribbon, which in turn was tied to the kitten's neck. Amanda revealed that her cat had passed away a few weeks before the proposal, and she was heartbroken over the loss.

She further revealed that Brodie Lee was upset that she was more excited about the kitten than she was about the ring that he had given her. Amanda stated that the kitten's name is Wiz, and he currently lives with her parents at their home to cap it off.

Brodie Lee and Amanda Huber got hitched 13 years ago

Brodie Lee and Amanda Huber got married way back in 2008. Amanda was also a professional wrestler and was dubbed Synndy Synn. The duo had two sons together, named Brodie and Nolan. Amanda has been sharing tons of tidbits from her time with Brodie Lee, ever since he tragically passed away in December.

Amanda recently shared the very last conversation that she had with Brodie Lee, in which he told her that they would go on a vacation after everything goes back to normal.

Brodie Lee's older son, Brodie Lee Jr., was signed to an AEW contract when he passed away. Fans could very well see the eight-year-old become a full-time wrestler when he comes of age.