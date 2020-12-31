Brodie Lee Tribute T-Shirt breaks sales record

The wrestling world was recently shocked by the unexpected death of Brodie Lee. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was a tribute to The Exalted One and celebrated his career accomplishments. As part of the tribute, AEW released a T-shirt in honor of Brodie Lee, which is available on ProWrestlingTees.

ProWrestlingTees revealed via Twitter that the Tribute T-shirt has dethroned Orange Cassidy's merchandise as the highest-seller of 2020. What is amazing about this, is that it eclipsed Cassidy's sales in under four hours. All the proceeds from the sales of Brodie Lee's Tribute T-shirt will be sent to his family.

Up until now... @orangecassidy had the highest selling shirt of 2020 on https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f. He was just dethroned in just under 4 hrs after the release of this tribute shirt. The highest selling shirt of 2020 will go to Mr. Brodie Lee. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/W8frqYhZbx — One Hour Tees (@OneHourTees) December 31, 2020

The design of the T-shirt features a print of Brodie Lee in the front, with his name, year of birth and passing on the side. It also features the words 'Exalted In Heaven' at the bottom, a tribute to his role as The Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order. This was one of the many ways in which AEW chose to honor Brodie Lee. His family was in attendance for the tribute show, which featured a variety of matches in honor of him.

Brodie Lee received one of the best tribute episodes in wrestling history

Erick Rowan on AEW

AEW dedicated this week's episode of Dynamite in honor of Brodie Lee. The entire card for Dynamite was set with him in mind. It featured huge wins for the members of Dark Order, a tribute video in honor of The Exalted One and we even saw Lee's close friend, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan, make his debut/appearance on AEW.

However, two of the best moments on this special episode of Dynamite came towards the end of the episode, where Brodie Lee Jr. was made AEW TNT Champion for life, and an amazing main event which was selected by the late wrestler's son. You can read more about it here.

It truly was an amazing tribute and was one that will definitely never be forgotten.