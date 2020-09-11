Dustin Rhodes and Brodie Lee were in the main event of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. It was the first time that Dustin Rhodes was in a singles title match in several years. The last time Dustin Rhodes held a major singles title was as WWE Intercontinental Champion back in 1999. It should be noted that he was also a 9-time WWE Hardcore Champion throughout 2002.

TNT Champ @ThisBrodieLee doing champ stuff very well here 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/irKIyAO4xy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

Of course, Brodie Lee was triumphant in his defense of the AEW TNT Championship. This episode of AEW Dynamite beat expectations this week as they garnered over a million viewers. Moreover, the main-event also was the most-watched of the show.

AEW Dynamite's main-event was watched by 458,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo

Andy Murray reported on Twitter via the Wrestling Observer that 1.066 million tuned in to watch the main event, including 458,000 in the 18-49 demographic.

Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes was the most-watched segment on this week's #AEWDynamite.



1.066 million tuned in, including 458,000 in the 18-49 demographic.



(source: @WONF4W) — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) September 11, 2020

Overall, AEW Dynamite drew 1.016 million viewers, ranking #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is AEW Dynamite's best rating since 2019, and its best ever in 2020. It should be noted that AEW had no competition from NXT.

It'll be interesting if AEW can hold on to these numbers next week.