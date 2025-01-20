Brody King files for another trademark following Malakai Black's rumored AEW exit

Brody King emerged as a dominant star on the AEW roster under the tutelage of Malakai Black. The House of Black member's recent move hinted at a significant change amid rumors of Malakai's exit from the company.

According to recent reports, Malakai Black is done with the Jacksonville-based promotion and is on his way out. This leaves House of Black and its members, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King, without a leader. Meanwhile, King is seemingly preparing to embark on a singles run.

King has filed for a new trademark, "Cerberus." In Greek mythology, the word means a three-headed dog that protects the gates of the underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Cerberus is also known as the Hound of Hades.

This could be a hint that Brody King would be undergoing a gimmick change as the future of the House of Black remains unclear.

Brody King also filed for a different trademark amid Malakai Black's rumoured exit from AEW

The House of Black has been a top AEW faction for years. Under the leadership of Malakai Black, the stable comprising Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart has experienced much success. Malakai, Matthews, and King once secured the World Trios Championship, while Hart captured the TBS Title, becoming the youngest champion in the company's history.

Amid the rumors of Malakai Black's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Brody King filed for another trademark, "Hounds of Hell." It is seemingly connected to his latest trademark, Cerberus.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors about Hounds of Hell being House of Black's new name should Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart continue to work as a stable.

With King filing for new trademarks amid the changing dynamics, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him and his allies.

