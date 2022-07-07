"This is gonna be a fight"- Former WWE Superstar's stablemate issues a scathing warning to Jon Moxley ahead of Dynamite

House of Black member Brody King issued a stern warning to Jon Moxley ahead of their clash on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last week's Rampage featured a 20-man battle royal to determine the first challenger for Moxley's gold. In an interesting turn of events, Brody King went on to win the match by eliminating Darby Allin with a menacing choke off the apron. The tattoo-shielded star is scheduled to lock horns with Moxley to claim the interim AEW World Title.

Appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, King engaged in a riveting conversation with wrestling legends Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. When asked about his upcoming clash, he had a scathing warning for Moxley:

"I hope Jon Moxley doesn't think that he is just gonna stroll in there and kind of get an easy win. This is gonna be a fight and I'm gonna hit you just as hard as you hit anyone, if not harder. Life is hard, be harder Mox. See you in the ring."

Jim Cornette slammed Jon Moxley for his most recent match

The Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society in a brutal Blood and Guts match recently. Moxley turned the violence up a few notches by busting open Daniel Garcia with a fork. He then drove a wooden skewer on top of Matt Menard's head.

Speaking on The Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette called Jon Moxley a "complete idiot" for his broken glass spot at Blood and Guts:

"So how f**king ignorant stupid can a human being be? If I'm sitting there watching a television program, a wrestling match, and somebody dumps out a bunch of broken glass, I said well, that is the stupidest thing I've ever seen, and that guy's a complete idiot."

While Brody King has competed in numerous impressive matches, this is the biggest match of his AEW career so far. He will relish the opportunity to capture the biggest prize in All Elite Wrestling.

Will Brody King shock everyone by emerging victorious against Moxley? Will we witness the House of Black and Blackpool Combat Club engage in a full-blown brawl? Tune in to Dynamite to find out!

