"The pieces just fell into place" - Brody King on how he joined AEW

AEW star Brody King has opened up on how he ended up joining All Elite Wrestling, stating that a lot of different pieces fell into place for him.

King debuted on the January 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, siding with long-time friend and partner Malakai Black and attacking the Varsity Blondes, Penta El Zero Miedo and Matt Hardy.

Since his debut for the company, the duo, known as the "Kings of the Dark Throne", are 2-0 in AEW. They have defeated the Varsity Blondes and the team of PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo of Death Triangle, thus placing them in the top five tag team rankings in AEW.

But how did King join the company? Speaking with Chris Jericho on the former AEW world champion's podcast Talk is Jericho, the big man stated that a lot of different elements came together in helping him get signed.

“I had met Tony [Khan] a few years ago, he knew who I was and then I feel like just cutting my teeth in Ring of Honor and meeting The [Young] Bucks and meeting a couple of other people, it was just like all of these pieces just kind of fell into place. With Malakai [Black] joining it was like kind of the perfect fit. He pitched the idea to Tony and Tony liked it a lot you know," Brody King said. [50:36-51:00]

Brody King is a regular for the Californian-based promotion PWG, where he and Malakai Black are the current tag team champions. He has also featured heavily for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has faced the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero.

Brody King and Malakai Black have made a lot of enemies in AEW's tag team division

Before Brody King arrived in AEW, his partner Malakai Black was running around like a loose cannon, blinding everybody with his dreaded "Black Mist."

He blinded Julia Hart, put PAC out of action for a number of weeks and, on the February 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, forced a former champion to turn to the dark side.

It was during a match between the Kings of the Dark Throne and Death Triangle where Black sprayed Penta El Zero Miedo with the "Black Mist," helping them gain victory.

A week later, it was revealed in a pre-taped package that Penta had dug down deep into himself to become Penta Oscuro, which translates to Pentagon Dark, a former gimmick of the luchador he had portrayed in the now-defunct promotion Lucha Underground.

