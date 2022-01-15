Brody King teams up with Malakai Black for first-ever AEW match on Dynamite

Malakai Black and Brody King will team up on AEW Dynamite in the latter's first-ever match for the company. The House of Black duo will take on Varsity Blonds. The match was announced during Friday night's Rampage.

Brody King made his AEW debut last Wednesday, saving Malakai Black. The former WWE star showed up after the Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Hardy to ambush the former. Varsity Blonds made the save for Penta as the three laid a beatdown on Malakai Black.

The lights went out, and Brody King showed up to lay all three men out. During AEW Rampage, Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Varsity Blonds was made official.

Black and King are the current PWG Tag Team Champions and have held other tag team gold in the past. They are an accomplished tag team and will add an edge to what is already a stacked AEW tag team roster.

What else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

Britt Baker & Adam Cole were onscreen for the first time last week, and next week they'll team up for the first time in AEW when they face Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy.

CM Punk will wrestle another Pinnacle member on his quest to face MJF. Punk will take on Shawn Spears a week after Wardlow destroyed The Second City Saint with seven powerbombs.

Sting & Darby Allin will collide with The Acclaimed, while FTR will square off against Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson. Serena Deeb, a week after putting Hikaru Shida out of action, will take on Skye Blue. Lastly, Cody Rhodes will return after a short leave due to COVID-19.

The American Nightmare is expected to address the new interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The duo was supposed to wrestle at Battle of the Belts, but Cody's absence meant The Spanish God became the interim champion after defeating Dustin Rhodes.

